Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man denied bail after being charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County

Tyrese Craft
Tyrese Craft(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge denied a man bail at a court hearing in Claiborne County Saturday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

VDN says Judge Odom denied Tyrese Craft bail after being charged with manslaughter by negligence and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Craft is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in Shakelia Ellis’ death. Craft was taken into custody on Thursday, November 24, at River Region while seeking treatment for his injuries.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department, arrested Craft.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
A Jones County man was charged with aggravated assault after point a gun at deputies.
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a reported burglar
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
Frank Gore Jr. rushes for 199 yards and game-salting touchdown in USM's 20-10 win Saturday at...
USM tops University of Louisiana-Monroe, clinches postseason eligibility

Latest News

Large crowd of customers pours into stores to shop locally during Small Business Saturday
USM topples UL-Monroe to become bowl eligible
USM topples UL-Monroe to become bowl eligible
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
10pm Headlines 11/26
10 pm Headlines 11/26