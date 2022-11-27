Large crowd of customers pours into stores to shop locally during Small Business Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The busiest shopping weekend of the year is here. Thousands poured into stores during Black Friday.

On Saturday, stores saw another rush of customers. This time, people are shopping locally for Small Business Saturday.

“For me, it’s just a time for me to give back a little bit to my customers through some sales and just to thrive off the energy that we have from the holiday,” said Jessica Green, owner of Time 4 Toys in Flowood.

This is the day many small businesses look forward to each year.

For Green, Small Business Saturday is something she’s been prepping for months in advance.

“I started in June,” Green explained. “We get a large stock in because a lot of people are Christmas shopping. We have to pump up our staff.”

See, for many cities and towns, small businesses are the heartbeat of the community.

That’s why people are encouraged to shop locally this weekend. Not only is this a way for shoppers to give back, but it helps businesses to keep their doors open.

Green said her store saw customers coming in all throughout the day, shopping locally and cashing in on all of the hottest deals for Small Business Saturday.

“I think that sets us apart because if you go into a larger store that’s corporately owned, you can’t just walk up to anybody and say, ‘Hey, I like this. Can I get it in another color?’ That’s something we can do at small businesses,” said Green.

Also taking advantage of Small Business Saturday is Jazlyn Marshall.

She owns Jazzies Boutique in Brandon and set up a pop-up shop at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl.

“Today is a day where they can come and showcase their items, present their business and service to the customers,” said Marshall.

More than two dozen small business owners were on hand interacting with customers.

They stressed the importance of shopping locally because those same dollars that are spent with them are the same dollars that are being poured right back into the community.

“It’s a lot of work when you’re a small business owner. You put a lot into it, so when each customer comes in, that makes us feel good. It’s important to us, and it makes us want to keep doing it,” Marshall expressed.

During last year’s Small Business Saturday, the Small Business Administration estimated that more than $23 billion were spent at local stores and restaurants.

If you weren’t able to cash in on any of the hot deals this weekend, there’s no need to worry. You’ll have another chance to find some good deals online during Cyber Monday.

