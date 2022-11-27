Win Stuff
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the 50s. For the rest of the evening, we will be clear and calm. No showers are expected as we go throughout the evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to high 60s across the area. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. There is no chance of rain. This will be a great time to get outside and enjoy the average temperatures.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the mid 70′s. There is a 70% chance for showers throughout the day and we are under a marginal risk for severe weather with the main concern being gusty winds.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 60% chance of rain for the morning hours, but all of the rain is expected to be out of the Pine Belt by midafternoon.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 50s across the area. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be sunny

