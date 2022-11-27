Hannah’s Saturday Update

Win Stuff
By Hannah Hayes
Nov. 26, 2022
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be damp as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, we will have thunderstorms moving through the Pine Belt. The severe threat is low, but we will keep an eye on the storms as they pass through.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to high 60s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is no chance of rain, but we will have wind gusts up to 30 mph as we go throughout the day.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies and no rain is expected.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 60% chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the low 60′s

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s across the area. There is a 50% chance of rain as we go throughout the day, so pack your rain gear before you head out the door.

