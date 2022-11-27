Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break.

But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend

The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday.

Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours.

Low pressure and discolored water might result as the Hattiesburg Fire Department flushes the system.

