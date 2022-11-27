Win Stuff
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year

Weather do0esn't delay ice-skating opening in Columbia
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”

Tomorrow, the city of Columbia will continue with its holiday festivities and have its tradition tree lighting at 7:30.

