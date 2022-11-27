39th ‘Christmas at the Village’ underway at Landrum’s Homestead & Village

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County business is inviting people to see what the holidays looked like more than a century ago.

The Landrum family is hosting the 39th “Christmas at the Village” at Landrum’s Homestead & Village on Mississippi 15 south of Laurel.

The event features live music, Civil War re-enactors, demonstrations by a blacksmith and some live animal encounters.

There’s also plenty of gift-buying opportunities.

“My parents started this because they were looking at the grandchildren and realized they had no earthly idea what it was like when families were dependent on each other,” said Susan Landrum. “So, he took the oldest (grandchild), logged (the area), cut the trees, his friend had a portable sawmill, built the cabin and was going to teach classes, so that’s how we started here.”

Landrum’s Homestead & Village now has 85 buildings and displays on 30 acres.

“Christmas at the Village” continues Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

