Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day.

Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless weather conditions worsen.

Updated information can be found on the “Experience Columbia” Facebook page.

