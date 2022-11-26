Win Stuff
Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday

Weather has bumped Saturday's scheduled "Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation" in Columbia to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day.

Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless weather conditions worsen.

Updated information can be found on the “Experience Columbia” Facebook page.

