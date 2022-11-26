USM leads University of Louisiana-Monroe, 10-7, at halftime

MONROE, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi scored the game’s first 10 points and turned that into a 10-7 halftime lead at the University of Louisiana-Monroe Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (5-6) had a chance to add to the lead but ran out of time on the game clock right before halftime.

USM, which has lost its last three games, needs a win in the regular-season finale to become eligible for postseason play.

USM led 1-0 after one quarter on a 29-yard pass from Trey Lowe III to Jakarius Caston and a 20-yard field goal by Briggs Bourgeois.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chandler Rogers to running back Andrew Henry.

