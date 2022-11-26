Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

T-Storms are likely for your Saturday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/25
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cloudy with temperatures holding steady in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be pretty wet as a line of T-Storms moves through the area between 3-8 pm. I can’t rule out the possibility of a couple of storms going Rogue with gusty winds being the main concern. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Another storm system will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. That will give us another chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the...
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
Jones County Deputy Joey Davis has been released from the hospital and is back home with his...
Jones Co. deputy shot in line of duty is home for Thanksgiving dinner
A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/25
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/25
11/25 Ryan’s “Damp & Dreary” Friday Morning Forecast
11/25 Ryan’s “Damp & Dreary” Friday Morning Forecast
11/25 Ryan’s “Damp & Dreary” Friday Morning Forecast
W11/25 Ryan’s “Damp & Dreary” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thanksgiving PM Forecast 11/24
Heavy rain is likely overnight with cloudy skies for your Black Friday