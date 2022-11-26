T-Storms are likely for your Saturday

This evening will be cloudy with temperatures holding steady in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be pretty wet as a line of T-Storms moves through the area between 3-8 pm. I can’t rule out the possibility of a couple of storms going Rogue with gusty winds being the main concern. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Another storm system will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. That will give us another chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

