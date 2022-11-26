Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface.

Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

The spacecraft also snapped a selfie on Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission.

If Orion completes its trek beyond the moon and back to Earth, it will be the furthest a spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever traveled.

For now, it’s only carrying inanimate, scientific payloads.

Nasa’s Artemis program aims to eventually establish a lunar outpost to permanently host astronauts for the first time in history.

The hope is to one day pave a route to Mars.

The Artemis one mission launched on Nov. 16. The Orion capsule is expected to return to Earth on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the...
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
A Jones County man was charged with aggravated assault after point a gun at deputies.
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
Brian Jackson and his family celebrate Thanksgiving at family business.
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

Latest News

NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
COOL! NASA release closest images of moon's surface
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the...
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio
At least a dozen people are missing following a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia....
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island