LFD reminder: Civil Service exam set for Dec. 17

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown is reminding those interested in becoming a firefighter of an upcoming, early step in the process.

A mandatory state civil service exam is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, with those interested seated no later than 8 a.m.

The state exam requires that those interested meet certain requirements, including:

Must be 18

Must be a registered voter

Must have a high school diploma or GED certificate

Must have a social security card

Must have a valid Mississippi driver’s license

Must be a United States citizen.

Successfully completing the exam would open up opportunities in the fire-prevention/firefighting realm, including:

Firefighting

Special operations

Arson investigations

Communications

Training instructor

Community outreach

Fire prevention

Safety/equipment.

For more information: https://www.laurelms.com/departments/human-resources/jobs/ or (601) 428-6423.

