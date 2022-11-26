Win Stuff
LFD reminder: Civil Service exam set for Dec. 17

Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown wanted to remind those interested in a firefighter's career that a civil service exam is scheduled for Dec. 17.(Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown is reminding those interested in becoming a firefighter of an upcoming, early step in the process.

A mandatory state civil service exam is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, with those interested seated no later than 8 a.m.

The state exam requires that those interested meet certain requirements, including:

  • Must be 18
  • Must be a registered voter
  • Must have a high school diploma or GED certificate
  • Must have a social security card
  • Must have a valid Mississippi driver’s license
  • Must be a United States citizen.

Successfully completing the exam would open up opportunities in the fire-prevention/firefighting realm, including:

  • Firefighting
  • Special operations
  • Arson investigations
  • Communications
  • Training instructor
  • Community outreach
  • Fire prevention
  • Safety/equipment.

For more information: https://www.laurelms.com/departments/human-resources/jobs/ or (601) 428-6423.

