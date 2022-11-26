LFD reminder: Civil Service exam set for Dec. 17
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown is reminding those interested in becoming a firefighter of an upcoming, early step in the process.
A mandatory state civil service exam is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, with those interested seated no later than 8 a.m.
The state exam requires that those interested meet certain requirements, including:
- Must be 18
- Must be a registered voter
- Must have a high school diploma or GED certificate
- Must have a social security card
- Must have a valid Mississippi driver’s license
- Must be a United States citizen.
Successfully completing the exam would open up opportunities in the fire-prevention/firefighting realm, including:
- Firefighting
- Special operations
- Arson investigations
- Communications
- Training instructor
- Community outreach
- Fire prevention
- Safety/equipment.
For more information: https://www.laurelms.com/departments/human-resources/jobs/ or (601) 428-6423.
