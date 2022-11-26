Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect.

JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,

As she entered her home in the 100 block of Noth Eastabuchie Road, she said she was confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle.

The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her.

The homeowner said she took off running from the home and was able to escape.

She then called 911.

JCSD deputies arrived on scene, deployed weapons, and cleared the home, room by room.

The suspect was not located in the home.

It is unknown if the suspect used a vehicle to flee the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.