Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies turned into something unexpected.

Responding to a welfare check call regarding an elderly female on Mack Brown Road in the Johnson community, deputies were advised by family members that they were afraid that the elderly woman’s son had shot and killed his mother, then shot himself.

Deputies had to force entry into the home and Jarvis Adams, 39, pointed a gun at the three JCSD deputies and threatened to shoot them.

Deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and convince Adams to drop his weapon and surrender.

Adams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Adams’ mother exhibited signs of physical abuse, so he also was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Adams is in the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

”Our deputies utilized their training and skills in a highly-dangerous and volatile situation to resolve this incident without having to utilize deadly force,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days.”

