Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the cancellation of a parade minutes after it had started, authorities said.

A police sergeant on duty saw juveniles fighting and heard the shot fired shortly after 8 p.m. Friday during the Dayton Holiday Festival, which was marking its 50th anniversary, the Dayton Daily News reported. No injuries were reported.

Assistant Chief Eric Henderson said initial information indicates that at least two girls were fighting and a boy pulled out a weapon and fired into the air. A shell casing from a handgun was recovered. No arrests were immediately announced and authorities asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

The Children’s Parade, which was to feature floats, bands and drill teams, was canceled. Officials said one of the largest crowds in years had gathered to watch the parade as well as the earlier Grande Illumination tree-lighting event.

In Springfield, a man was reported shot in the downtown area near a Holiday in the City celebration on Friday night. The Springfield News-Sun reported that most holiday events were wrapping up at the time. The city said in a news release that the man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. No arrests were immediately reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

