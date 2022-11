Gametime! - Week 14

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 State Championship matchups are set for next weekend at “The Rock.”

Class 1A

Bay Springs vs. McEvans (Friday, 3 p.m.)

Class 2A

Scott Central vs. Charleston (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

Class 3A

Raleigh vs. Noxubee County (Friday, 11 a.m.)

Class 4A

Mendenhall vs. Louisville (Saturday, 11 a.m.)

Class 5A

Picayune vs. West Point (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Class 6A

Brandon vs. Starkville (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.