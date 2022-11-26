Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Fame’, ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dies at 63

Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the age of 63, Her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Oscar-winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63, according to a statement from her publicist.

Cara’s publicist, Judith Moore, reported the news on Twitter Saturday morning. She reported Cara died at her home in Florida and the cause of her death is unknown at this time.

“She was a beautiful, gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and movies,” Moore said in the released statement.

Cara was best known for singing the title tracks to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance.”

Cara won a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in “Fame.” She also won an Oscar and two Grammys for the title track for “Flashdance,” “Flashdance ... What a Feeling.”

Moore said in the statement a memorial service for Cara’s fans will be planned.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the...
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
A Jones County man was charged with aggravated assault after point a gun at deputies.
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
Brian Jackson and his family celebrate Thanksgiving at family business.
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

Latest News

At least a dozen people are missing following a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia....
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
At least a dozen people are missing following a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia....
At least a dozen people missing after landslide on Italian island