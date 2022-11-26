Black Friday shopping a money-saving tradition for many

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Many shoppers got an early start to catch the best bargains and deals in the Pine Belt, with some waking up before the sun to fill their shopping bags at Turtle Creek Mall.

“We got up at 3 and we were here by 5 in the morning,” said Amanda Corley, a Black Friday shopper.

Corley says Black Friday shopping is more than finding good deals, it’s also about keeping the family tradition alive.

“My family is not able to do it anymore, so then I started it with my girls, and it’s me and my daughter, Allie, (Friday).” Corley said. “Allie wanted us to have shirts made because you know everyone has Black Friday shirts when they go in these big groups so the lady at work said “I can do that for y’all”'

“So, she designed the shirt and we got them made.”

Haidie Dejesus, who started her shopping at 6 a.m., said (Friday) was a good way to cross items off your family’s Christmas list.

“We also got a lot of toys and stuff for Christmas for our little families and nieces and stuff,” Dejesus said.

Corley says she’s been saving money all year, just for this holiday shopping spree.

“Over the year, I save cash and put it in the safe, and then on Black Friday, whatever I have is what I spend,” Corley said. “So, I had a little more saved this year, so we had a little more to spend.”

Other shoppers, like Louellen Biel, said the bottom line is not necessarily the bottom line when it comes to Black Friday.

“It’s just really fun and great to come shopping with your friends and stuff like that,” said Biel.

Turtle Creek Mall was open from 7 a.m- 9 p.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.