Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Johnny Lee Nichols, 51(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point.

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, Nichols contacted MPPD with the intent of turning himself in. When an officer met him at 2nd Street Park, they found that Nichols was armed. The officer then attempted to verbally disarm Nichols, but to no avail. Nichols then attempted to commit suicide. He was brought to the nearby Singing River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m.

Chief Ashley notes that no officers discharged their weapons.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

