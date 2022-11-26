Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame

Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to police.(N/A)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said.

Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. The case is being treated as an apparent triple homicide.

The victims’ identities have not been released but authorities believe they were all adults, Railsback said. It was also not immediately clear whether all three lived in the home.

Railsback said detectives and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished quickly.

Police were initially called around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check regarding a man and a woman involved in a disturbance near a car, Railsback said. Soon after, dispatchers were alerted to smoke and a possible fire where the disturbance may have begun.

Firefighters arrived to find the three people deceased inside, and the man and woman gone. Authorities are trying to determine the possible link between the disturbance and the fire, Railsback said.

Police do not have any suspects in the homicides, he said.

The city of Riverside is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the...
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
A Jones County man was charged with aggravated assault after point a gun at deputies.
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
Brian Jackson and his family celebrate Thanksgiving at family business.
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
Pine Belt soccer fans gather for World Cup
Pine Belt soccer fans gather for World Cup
JCSD deputies faced a man with a weapon _ again
JCSD deputies faced a man with a weapon _ again