Thanksgiving ‘routine work day’ for Hattiesburg firefighters

While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach.
By Trey Howard and Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While many businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, Emergency services, such as Hattiesburg Fire Departments, are working around the clock in case of emergencies.

While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach.

“We do the same thing every day,” said Firefighter Hunter Graves. “We check trucks every day. We have to do the same exact thing. I mean, it’s the same thing every day. it’s just like a normal day. "

It’s a routine all too familiar for Graves. Even during our interview, he had to pivot and respond to an issue.

Firefighters ran out to check on a smoke detector alert in a neighborhood nearby. No injuries or damages were reported from the call.

After around 15 minutes, Graves and crew returned, and he spoke about the experience of spending his first Thanksgiving away from his family as a firefighter.

“It’s different without me being there, but they understand,” said Graves. “They know that i have to work, and they know that it ain’t going to be every year, but they’re okay with it. They just know that it has to be done. I have to be here.”

Although they won’t be with their immediate families, the firefighters made time to share a meal with their work family.

