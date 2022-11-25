Taylorsville and Bay Springs clash in 1A South State Championship

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) -A trip to the State Championship is on the line in Bay Springs Friday as the Bulldogs host rival Taylorsville.

The Tartars and the Bulldogs know each other well. In fact, the schools are separated by just 16 miles and the two are meeting on the football field for the second time this month.

“There’s so much tradition there [Taylorsville] and so much winning. It’s hard to beat a good team twice,” Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady said. “We’re working hard and that’s one thing we’ve told our kids, you can’t hang your hat on what happened a month ago. A month ago is over. The only thing that matters is Friday night.”

“Ultimately we lost the game but it was a good measuring stick for us because we knew that we had to beat Bay Springs to get where we want to get and that’s still the case today,” Taylorsville Head Coach Seth McDonald said.

“We’re trying to learn from our mistakes because we really want to improve from last time and come out with the ‘dub’,” Taylorsville wide receiver/safety TK Keyes said

In the 36-20 Bulldog victory, Taylorsville scored more points on the defending state champions than any other 1A school this season. That was in part to the Tartar passing game.

“they hurt us a little bit on the deep ball but we’ve been working on that to get better,” Bay Springs quarterback/linebacker Anthony Newell said.

“When they get on offense, they’re one of the best in the state throwing the football,” Brady said.

As for if Taylorsville plans on attacking the Bulldogs through the air again...

“That’s confidential,” Keyes said.

“Our game plan is going to be similar. We’re going to be running the ball and throwing the ball,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be a shootout. I think there’s going to be a lot of fireworks on both sides of the ball.”

That’s because Bay Springs is averaging 45+ points per game led by 1A Mr. Football Ty Jones.

“He gon’ run. He gon’ run hard, but we got tough people on our side too,” Taylorsville offensive/defensive tackle TyQuon Mickell said.

“They’re a three-headed monster at running back. They got guys that can go score from anywhere so you got to try and keep them down as long as you can,” McDonald said.

Saying this game means a lot to both communities and teams is an understatement.

“When you take the field, you’re playing for this community, you’re playing for this town. We’re the only team left in Jasper County right now so we gon’ build it up however we have to. Honestly, there’s not a lot of building up to do,” Brady said.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotion in this game on both sides,” McDonald said. “It’s about playing with emotion, playing with energy and playing with effort inside the lines.”

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 pm in Bay Springs.

