Reserved deputies play an “integral part on the response team in Jones Co.”

(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy that was shot in Wednesday’s night shooting was at the scene as a volunteer.

Lance Chancellor, administrator for the JCSD said Deputy Joey Davis is a reserved deputy, and they face the same daily risks and danger as full-time deputies, but they do it without pay.

“Jones county sheriff’s department has reserved deputies who are on staff,” said Chancellor. “They are volunteer, part-time or full-time certified deputies who come to work with us, but they don’t get paid. They are just like the volunteer rescue and fire departments; they give up their time and their efforts and energy out of the goodness of their hearts with no expectations of compensation.”

According to Chancellor, the JCSD has 17 reserved deputies who play an integral part on the response team in Jones County.

