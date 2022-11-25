Win Stuff
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition

Jackson said they started the tradition of cooking as one big family at their business in 2020.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal.

He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.

Jackson said they started the tradition of cooking as one big family at their business in 2020.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to the past generation to show them that we’re trying to keep the whole family tradition together and unify everyone not just business-wise, but for the holidays, also,” said Jackson. “That’s why we started doing thanksgiving here. We just want to keep building that foundation.”

Jackson said they enjoy sharing with the community and are proud to say Leatha’s Bar-B-Que has served the Pine Belt for more than 20 years.

