Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the...
Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the incident, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and railroad officials.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.

Bumgardner said railroad personnel called the incident in and reported hitting the truck.

All occupants from the truck were able to get out before the crash and without injury, according to the fire council.

Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the incident, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and railroad officials.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
Jones County Deputy Joey Davis has been released from the hospital and is back home with his...
Jones Co. deputy shot in line of duty is home for Thanksgiving dinner
A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
Byron Windham, 26, of Laurel
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman facing 3 counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery; bond set

Latest News

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6...
One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar
6pm Headlines 11/24
6pm Headlines 11/24
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
Local business celebrates thanksgiving with family tradition
10pm Headlines 11/24
10pm Headlines 11/24