Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.

Bumgardner said railroad personnel called the incident in and reported hitting the truck.

All occupants from the truck were able to get out before the crash and without injury, according to the fire council.

Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the incident, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and railroad officials.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.