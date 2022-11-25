Laurel Salvation Army seeking volunteers this holiday season

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. starts raising money during the holidays.

The Salvation Army in Laurel has set a goal of $160,000 to help families in need this year for this holiday season.

Now, they need your help.

“We’re needing volunteers very badly,” said Jason McMullin, commanding officer at the Laurel Salvation Army,” Anybody, any churches, youth groups, sororities, fraternities; I’m calling anybody that can spare a couple of hours to come out to any of the locations: Walmarts, grocery stores, come out and help ring the bells so that we can meet that goal.”

With the donations that they receive, the Salvation Army can help families have the best holidays possible, whether it be offering them a place to stay, food or paying a utility bill.

