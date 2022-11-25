Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel Salvation Army seeking volunteers this holiday season

Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. starts raising money during the holidays.

The Salvation Army in Laurel has set a goal of $160,000 to help families in need this year for this holiday season.

Now, they need your help.

“We’re needing volunteers very badly,” said Jason McMullin, commanding officer at the Laurel Salvation Army,” Anybody, any churches, youth groups, sororities, fraternities; I’m calling anybody that can spare a couple of hours to come out to any of the locations: Walmarts, grocery stores, come out and help ring the bells so that we can meet that goal.”

With the donations that they receive, the Salvation Army can help families have the best holidays possible, whether it be offering them a place to stay, food or paying a utility bill.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman facing 3 counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery; bond set
Byron Windham, 26, of Laurel
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County

Latest News

Volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign
Volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign
Laurel Salvation Army hosts to-go Thanksgiving plate giveaway
Laurel Salvation Army hosts to-go Thanksgiving plate giveaway
Laurel Salvation Army hosts to-go Thanksgiving plate giveaway
Salvation Army offers to-go plates on Thanksgiving
Donations received through Drop and Shop will be distributed to those patients who have...
More than 215 cozy items donated during ‘Spirit of Women Drop and Shop’