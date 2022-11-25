Win Stuff
Laurel Salvation Army hosts to-go Thanksgiving plate giveaway

The Laurel Salvation Army once again brought light to their community by hosting a to-go Thanksgiving plate giveaway.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The event started at 11 a.m. this morning and went on until 6 p.m.

Several volunteers and staff members lined up to fix meals, each scoop providing comfort to those who needed it the most.

Aaron Duplandis’ gratitude can be summed up in one word. When asked how it makes him feel to know that there are people to help him when he needs it he replied: “Happy.”

A feeling of solace could be felt around the room as community members enjoyed their meals; a reminder to be thankful for the little things.

“It’s always better to give than to receive,” Keisha Mcmullin, the commanding officer of the Laurel Salvation Army, said. “I think that’s what thanksgiving is all about; being thankful and grateful for not only what we have received but also what we can give someone else.”

To see upcoming events or the services they provide, click HERE.

