Heavy rain is likely overnight with cloudy skies for your Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! The rest of this evening will be wet as showers move into the Pine Belt. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Expect heavy rain overnight as lows bottom out into the mid 60s.

Black Friday is looking cloudy but a few showers can’t be ruled out in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be rainy as thunderstorms move in during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Next week will start off sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s.

