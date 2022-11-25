Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates Thanksgiving with an “attitude of gratitude”

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Formal dinners or potlucks, people across the United States are celebrating Thanksgiving with vacations, community service and lots of food.

Taking a ride down memory lane, just enjoying family and reflecting on what matters most is something Deputy Timeka Hudson said she enjoys most at this time of year.

While many people celebrate the holidays surrounded by family and friends, it’s a little different for law enforcement. Daily, men and women at Forrest county sheriff’s office protect, serve and patrol to keep the public safe.

“It takes a special person to do the job,” said Deputy Alex Smith. “We see a lot and do a lot. You never know what you will see or do on a day-to-day basis.”

It’s not an easy job, and at times, it can be dangerous.

Deputies Hudson and Smith believe it’s simply a day to have an attitude of gratitude.

“I think it’s big we all spend time with one another, get to know one another and lean on each other, especially during this time when some of us don’t live as close or have a family as close,” said Smith. “I’m thankful for my immediate family, their health and the role they play in my life.”

“I’m also thankful for my sheriff’s office family because I spend just as much time with my work family as I do with my home family,” Smith added.

Regardless of how or where everyone spends the holiday season, it’s always good to “give” a warm welcome, share a laugh and maybe even a warm meal.

Law enforcement appreciation day is Jan. 9, but it’s never a bad idea to say “thank you” to those men and women who serve each day.

