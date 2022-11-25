Community Christmas celebrations set to start as early as next week
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, a number of Christmas-related events will be going on across the Pine Belt.
The Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at Sacred Heart High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Hattiesburg Tree Lighting following at Town Square Park.
The Collins Christmas Parade also rolls Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, two more parades are scheduled.
The Purvis Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m., while the 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade starts at 7 p,. in downtown Laurel.
Four more parades are set for Dec. 3.
The Mount Olive Christmas Parade starts off the day at 10 a.m.
Next up: Christmas in the ‘Ville, which will abide from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Ellisville. The Ellisville Christmas Parade is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, with the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting set for 5 p.m. in Community Bank Park.
The Walt Massey “Parade of Lights” is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Columbia.
The Sandersville/Sandersville Fire Department annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., starting at 6 p.m., starting at the Old Sandersville School on Hawks Road
For more events and times, visit WDAM.com.
Christmas celebration list
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m., starting at the Sacred Heart High School
The Hattiesburg Tree Lighting will follow at Town Square Park
- Collins Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
- Purvis Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m.
- 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade: 7 p.m., downtown Laurel
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Mount Olive Christmas Parade: 10 a.m.
- Christmas in the ‘Ville: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., downtown Ellisville
The Ellisville Christmas Parade will start at 2 p.m., with a 5 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting set at Community Bank Park
- Walt Massey “Parade of Lights”: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., downtown Columbia
- The Town of Sandersville/Sandersville Fire Department annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Old Sandersville School on Hawks Road
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.