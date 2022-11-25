Win Stuff
Community Christmas celebrations set to start as early as next week

Pine Belt Christmas parades, tree lightings start next
Pine Belt Christmas parades, tree lightings start next
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, a number of Christmas-related events will be going on across the Pine Belt.

The Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at Sacred Heart High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Hattiesburg Tree Lighting following at Town Square Park.

The Collins Christmas Parade also rolls Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, two more parades are scheduled.

The Purvis Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m., while the 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade starts at 7 p,. in downtown Laurel.

Four more parades are set for Dec. 3.

The Mount Olive Christmas Parade starts off the day at 10 a.m.

Next up: Christmas in the ‘Ville, which will abide from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Ellisville. The Ellisville Christmas Parade is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, with the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting set for 5 p.m. in Community Bank Park.

The Walt Massey “Parade of Lights” is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Columbia.

The Sandersville/Sandersville Fire Department annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., starting at 6 p.m., starting at the Old Sandersville School on Hawks Road

For more events and times, visit WDAM.com.

Christmas celebration list

Thursday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

