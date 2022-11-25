Community Christmas celebrations set to start as early as next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, a number of Christmas-related events will be going on across the Pine Belt.

The Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at Sacred Heart High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Hattiesburg Tree Lighting following at Town Square Park.

The Collins Christmas Parade also rolls Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, two more parades are scheduled.

The Purvis Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m., while the 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade starts at 7 p,. in downtown Laurel.

Four more parades are set for Dec. 3.

The Mount Olive Christmas Parade starts off the day at 10 a.m.

Next up: Christmas in the ‘Ville, which will abide from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Ellisville. The Ellisville Christmas Parade is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, with the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting set for 5 p.m. in Community Bank Park.

The Walt Massey “Parade of Lights” is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Columbia.

The Sandersville/Sandersville Fire Department annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., starting at 6 p.m., starting at the Old Sandersville School on Hawks Road

For more events and times, visit WDAM.com.

Christmas celebration list

Thursday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

