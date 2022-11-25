11/25 Ryan’s “Damp & Dreary” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been talking all week about the arrival of our Thanksgiving rain and front #1 is almost through the area. It won’t make things much cooler or drier because it won’t really have time as another front is already taking shape to the west and will move in tomorrow. That means we’ll get a bit of a reprieve from the rain today, but we aren’t done with it for this week. Expect front #2 to arrive by tomorrow around lunchtime. This front has slowed considerably from where it was in the beginning of the week, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see it drag a bit more. That could have the leading edge of this new line of showers and thunderstorms moving in as early as 1 PM, or as late as 4 PM. This system doesn’t look particularly concerning, but does have a higher chance of thunderstorms than we saw yesterday. That’ll get us up to a level one risk of severe weather with straight line winds being our biggest expected issue, though a tornado can’t be ruled out. Thankfully we’ll begin to see clearing as soon as the front is through, and we’ll enter next week dry and sunny.

Notice I didn’t say “cooler and sunny,” because next week will actually trend considerably closer to our seasonal average in the upper 60s that we’ve seen for the last few weeks.

