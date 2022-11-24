Wreck on US 49, Forrest County leaves car in flames

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wreck on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames.

The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck on US 49 at MS 13 around 1:22 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

At the scene, one car was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to bring it under control quickly.

MDOT reported some delays on the northbound side of US 49 due to the wreck.

The cause of the wreck nor how many people were involved has not been released.

WDAM will post updates to this story as they are made available.

