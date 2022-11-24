Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Wreck on US 49, Forrest County leaves car in flames

The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck...
The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck on US 49 at MS 13 around 1:22 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.(Source: MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wreck on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames.

The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck on US 49 at MS 13 around 1:22 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

At the scene, one car was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to bring it under control quickly.

MDOT reported some delays on the northbound side of US 49 due to the wreck.

The cause of the wreck nor how many people were involved has not been released.

WDAM will post updates to this story as they are made available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman facing 3 counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery; bond set
Byron Windham, 26, of Laurel
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County
FILE
Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues

Latest News

Tom King is currently in his third term and serves as Chair of the Mississippi Transportation...
Southern District Transportation Commissioner announces retirement, will not seek reelection
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Defensive Driving Certification Course
Jones Co. Sheriff Defensive Driving Course
-
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Defensive Driving Certification Course
MHP gives driving tips for I-59 construction zones
I-59 Construction Zone Driving Tips