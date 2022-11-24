Stores, shoppers take advantage of deals ahead of time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Shoppers across the nation are bundling up for cold weather and hot Black Friday deals. Even during tough economic times store managers hope for a busy day.

Shelves are stocked and Christmas bows are set atop a variety of gifts at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Hattiesburg. Jim Lamb is the manager and said he and his team members are in the holiday spirit.

“I go out in front of the store early in the morning and it’s a lot of people that lineup and its an event for them. They have their moms, dads, and sisters,” said Lamb.

Low prices and door buster deals aren’t just for the adults. From bikes and grills to trampolines and ping pong tables, there;s something for people of all age groups.

Married couple, Jimmy and Charlotte Barrentine are regulars at Kohl’s located off of Hwy-98. The holidays mean a little more spending but for them, they just enjoy the time spent rather than the money.

“It feels good to be out with the family because we don’t get to see them all the time,” said Jimmy Barrentine.

Time is precious and it’s something they value.

“We don’t like the Black Friday [sale] because it’s too many people,” she added.

Holiday traffic can be a headache for some, but for others it’s a family tradition.

“Some people make shirts or vests saying Black Friday and it says the name of their family so it’s quite an event,” said Lamb.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.