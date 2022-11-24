Win Stuff
Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving meal for community

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community Wednesday.

While many families are getting ready to serve Thanksgiving meals on their own tables, the Salvation Army is one step ahead.

Serving over 220 plates Wednesday, the organization is changing the lives of many, one plate at a time.

Tables were adorned with festive decorations and food, creating a welcoming environment for those to enjoy their meal.

“We enjoy looking into the eyes of people who don’t know what they’re going to eat on Thanksgiving but if we can bring our family experience to another home, it’s a blessing,” said Jason McMullin, Laurel Salvation Army commanding officer

Jnes College student Labrittany Triplett,said she chose to volunteer to give back to her community.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to just get to know my community and actually be hands on with anything,” she said. “So, I just thought that this would be a great time to start, especially with me graduating college soon so I’ll have more time.”

