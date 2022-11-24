Win Stuff
Rain is expected for the second half of Thanksgiving Day

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST
The first half of your Thanksgiving is still looking dry, but rain will move in later in the day. So, if you are having before 3 or 4 pm should be okay, but those evening plans are definitely looking wet. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Black Friday is looking cloudy but a few showers can’t be ruled out throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be rainy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

