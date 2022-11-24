More than 215 cozy items donated during ‘Spirit of Women Drop and Shop’

Press release from the Forrest General Hospital Media & Newsroom website.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cozy blankets, fuzzy socks, mittens, beanies and scarves will be available for patients undergoing treatment at Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center thanks to those who participated in the Spirit of Women’s inaugural Drop and Shop.

During this three-week event, members of the community were asked to donate new, cozy items at participating local stores and boutiques. In return, the donor received a ticket for a discount or special offer at the participating businesses.

“We appreciate everyone who donated to Drop and Shop,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. “Through the kindness of those in the community, along with support of local businesses, we are able to make sure our patients are warm and comfortable as they receive treatment.”

Donations received through Drop and Shop will be distributed to those patients who have particular needs at the Forrest General Cancer Center.

“With the cold holiday season approaching, this generous donation will bring cheer to our patients and help keep them warm while they receive treatments,” said Kecia Jones, Cancer Center manager

The fundraiser began in West Hattiesburg on Nov. 1 before making its way to Midtown and ending up in Downtown Hattiesburg.

According to Forrest General: the following businesses participated in this year’s event:

West Hattiesburg

Little Lane Children’s Boutique

Endless Summer Tan.Hair.Boutique

The Fit

Simply Chic by Fetiche

Vibe Clothing Company donation

Accents Fine Home and Interiors

Fig Boutique

Thyme Boutique

Midtown

Legacy Lane Boutique

Funky Shoes

The Little Wine Shoppe

FGH CAREing Expressions Gift Shop

Accents at Midtown

The Kitchen Table

Downtown

Blooms Company

Twin Forks Wine + Provisions

Sacks Outdoors

Walnut Square Gifts and Stationary

In all, more than 215 items were donated.

For more information about Forrest General, click HERE.

