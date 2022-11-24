Win Stuff
More than 215 cozy items donated during ‘Spirit of Women Drop and Shop’

Donations received through Drop and Shop will be distributed to those patients who have particular needs at the Forrest General Cancer Center.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Press release from the Forrest General Hospital Media & Newsroom website.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cozy blankets, fuzzy socks, mittens, beanies and scarves will be available for patients undergoing treatment at Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center thanks to those who participated in the Spirit of Women’s inaugural Drop and Shop.

During this three-week event, members of the community were asked to donate new, cozy items at participating local stores and boutiques. In return, the donor received a ticket for a discount or special offer at the participating businesses.

“We appreciate everyone who donated to Drop and Shop,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. “Through the kindness of those in the community, along with support of local businesses, we are able to make sure our patients are warm and comfortable as they receive treatment.”

“With the cold holiday season approaching, this generous donation will bring cheer to our patients and help keep them warm while they receive treatments,” said Kecia Jones, Cancer Center manager

The fundraiser began in West Hattiesburg on Nov. 1 before making its way to Midtown and ending up in Downtown Hattiesburg.

According to Forrest General: the following businesses participated in this year’s event:

West Hattiesburg

  • Little Lane Children’s Boutique
  • Endless Summer Tan.Hair.Boutique
  • The Fit
  • Simply Chic by Fetiche
  • Vibe Clothing Company donation
  • Accents Fine Home and Interiors
  • Fig Boutique
  • Thyme Boutique

Midtown

  • Legacy Lane Boutique
  • Funky Shoes
  • The Little Wine Shoppe
  • FGH CAREing Expressions Gift Shop
  • Accents at Midtown
  • The Kitchen Table

Downtown

  • Blooms Company
  • Twin Forks Wine + Provisions
  • Sacks Outdoors
  • Walnut Square Gifts and Stationary

In all, more than 215 items were donated.

For more information about Forrest General, click HERE.

