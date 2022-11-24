LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!

While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season.

Dec. 1

Dec. 2

Dec. 3

These times and dates may change for any reason, such as the weather. This list will be updated if more parade times are provided.

Other holiday events happening include:

Nov 26

Shop Small Saturday: 10 a.m. in downtown Hattiesburg

HCAC Holiday Art Market: (Nov. 26 & Dec. 10) in downtown Hattiesburg

Keepsakes Workshop: (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 & 13) at Main Street Books.

Nov. 29

USM Holiday Choral Spectacular: (Nov. 29 & Dec. 1) at the Mainstreet Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

Dec. 2

Keyboards at Christmas: 7 p.m. at the Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium at William Carey University

Dec. 3

Donuts with Santa: 8 a.m. at the Stringer Volunteer Fire Department

Olde Towne Christmas Festival: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Celebration in the Park: 3 p.m. at Hinton Park in Petal

“Händel’s Messiah:” 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg

Christmas in the Orchard: 6 p.m. at the Fulmer’s Farmstead and General Store in Richton

Dec. 6

World Ballet: Nutcracker: 7 p.m. at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater.

Dec. 8

A Tuna Christmas: (Dec. 8 - 11) at the University of Southern Mississippi Mannoni Performing Arts Center

Dec. 10

6th Street Museum District Open House: 12 p.m. at the African American Military History Museum (USO) and Smith Drug Co.

Victorian Candlelit Christmas: 5 p.m. in the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood

Dec 11

A Carey Christmas: (Dec. 11 - 12) at the Hardy Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg

Dec. 16

A Very Sopro Christmas Party: 6 p.m. at Southern Prohibition

These times and dates may also change for any reason, such as the weather. This list will be updated if more holiday events are provided.

