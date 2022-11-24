LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!
While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season.
Dec. 1
- Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School
- The Hattiesburg tree lighting will follow the parade at Town Square Park
- Collins Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 2
- Purvis Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m.
- 40th Annual Sertoma Christmas Parde: 7 p.m. in downtown Laurel
Dec. 3
- Mount Olive Christmas Parade: 10 a.m.
- Christmas in the ‘Ville: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. in downtown Ellisville
- The Ellisville Christmas Parade will happen at 2 p.m. and a Christmas tree lighting event is set for 5 p.m. in Community Bank Park.
- Walt Massey Parade of Lights: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in downtown Columbia.
- The Town of Sandersville & Sandersville Fire Department Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Old Sandersville School on Hawks Road.
These times and dates may change for any reason, such as the weather. This list will be updated if more parade times are provided.
Other holiday events happening include:
Nov 26
Shop Small Saturday: 10 a.m. in downtown Hattiesburg
HCAC Holiday Art Market: (Nov. 26 & Dec. 10) in downtown Hattiesburg
Keepsakes Workshop: (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 & 13) at Main Street Books.
Nov. 29
USM Holiday Choral Spectacular: (Nov. 29 & Dec. 1) at the Mainstreet Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.
Dec. 2
Keyboards at Christmas: 7 p.m. at the Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium at William Carey University
Dec. 3
Donuts with Santa: 8 a.m. at the Stringer Volunteer Fire Department
Olde Towne Christmas Festival: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Celebration in the Park: 3 p.m. at Hinton Park in Petal
“Händel’s Messiah:” 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg
Christmas in the Orchard: 6 p.m. at the Fulmer’s Farmstead and General Store in Richton
Dec. 6
World Ballet: Nutcracker: 7 p.m. at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater.
Dec. 8
A Tuna Christmas: (Dec. 8 - 11) at the University of Southern Mississippi Mannoni Performing Arts Center
Dec. 10
6th Street Museum District Open House: 12 p.m. at the African American Military History Museum (USO) and Smith Drug Co.
Victorian Candlelit Christmas: 5 p.m. in the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood
Dec 11
A Carey Christmas: (Dec. 11 - 12) at the Hardy Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg
Dec. 16
A Very Sopro Christmas Party: 6 p.m. at Southern Prohibition
These times and dates may also change for any reason, such as the weather. This list will be updated if more holiday events are provided.
