Jones County deputy wounded Wednesday night

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was transported to a hospital Wednesday night after being wounded in an incident on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson Community.

JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said that the scene remained “active” and that the shooter may still be in the residence.

The deputy was rescued successfully and transported by EMSERV to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Chancellor said the deputy was awake, alert and oriented.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, JCSD deputies and additional law enforcement agencies are on-scene along with EMSERV and Fire-Rescue units.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This report wild be updated as more details are available.

