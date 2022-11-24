‘I AM THANKFUL!!!!!!!” says Sheriff Berlin, reflecting on deputy’s close call

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The day after a Jones County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty, Sheriff Joe Berlin took to Facebook to express his thanks to all those who do their jobs despite the risk.

The sheriff’s department announced Thursday morning that the bullets hitting Deputy Joey Davis miraculously missed any arteries or bones. He is now home with his family and is expected to recover fully.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin exhibits one of the four ballistic shields his department was able to purchase thanks to a quartet of grants. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Berlin said the shooting reminded him of a similar event in his past.

“As I wake up thinking about the incident last night and thinking how fortunate my deputy was and how God’s hand was on him, I can’t help but go back in time to a place in a subdivision when I talked a barricaded suspect into walking out with his hands up, taking the responsibility in my hands to be a leader,” writes Berlin. “In my mind, I didn’t want anybody hurt, and if anyone was to get hurt, I wanted it to be me.

“I had a young shift I was leading at Laurel Police Dept. They were with me every step I made; I never once asked them to do anything I wouldn’t do. Before I made the decision to put myself in harm’s way, I prayed a quick prayer and felt an answer to do what I knew to do, like a peace coming over me telling me everything was fine.”

He continued, saying there were many things and people to be thankful for as the situation played out Wednesday night with Deputy Davis.

“Last night I received a call nobody ever wants to receive, Officer Down!!!!” writes Berlin. “I didn’t ask questions. I hung the phone up, told my family bye and took off into the sunset. Hearing the voice of my deputy on the radio talking gave me a sense of peace while driving to his location. Upon arrival at the location, I feel like people were placed into positions to help.”

Sgt JD Carter and his wife, Christy Carter, arrived at the scene shortly before Berlin. They assisted other officers with moving Davis out of harm’s way and assessing the situation.

“For this, I will forever be thankful,” writes Berlin. “After looking at the scene and seeing what needed to be done, I noticed deputies, investigators, off duty deputies arriving quickly. Other agencies began to show, along with fire depts, tactical medics, and medical.”

Berlin said this group of people being where they needed to be allowed him to remain calm and lead confidently.

“As the time came to take control ….. again, I felt a peace come over me knowing I was surrounded by the best people in this situation we were in,” writes Berlin. “I would like to thank all of you guys who were there for me as your leader, who trusted in me to make a decision to bring a conclusion. My command staff Scott Sims, Mitch Sumrall and Vince Williams, for always being there to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly. All the boots on the ground last night goes to show the bond we have with each other and the fact that we know we can trust each other in any situation.”

Overall, the word that Berlin said he felt was thankful.

“THANK YOU ALL FOR A JOB WELL DONE,” he writes, “and for that, I AM THANKFUL!!!!!!!”

