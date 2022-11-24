Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Holiday boardings up at PIB, as Skywest negotiates new flying order with FAA

Passengers board a Skywest Airlines flight from Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport to Houston,...
Passengers board a Skywest Airlines flight from Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport to Houston, Texas Wednesday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - AAA estimates 55 million people will be traveling this Thanksgiving and more than four million of those will be flying.

And dozens of those air travelers have been taking flights recently to and from the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

“Our numbers have not been great, but during this week, it picked up and It is the busiest travel week of the year and (Wednesday) shows it,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “It looks like we’re probably going to have one of our banner days for this month or the last couple of months.”

Among the air travelers flying on Skywest Airlines at PIB Wednesday were Trisca Taylor of Prentiss, who was flying home for Thanksgiving, and Ike Reynolds of Covington County, who was flying to Austin, Texas, for the holiday.

Taylor says she had a routine flight from Houston to the Pine Belt.

“It was good, I guess, because I left so early, it was smooth sailing,” Taylor said.

Reynolds said he didn’t mind flying on what could be the busiest traveling day this year.

“It’d be better if it wasn’t that many people, but it doesn’t bother me much. I enjoy it,” said Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Skywest Airlines, which provides daily flights to and from Houston with stopovers in Meridian, currently is working on a new agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to keep flying in the Pine Belt.

Heanue says if everything is worked out, passengers will be flying on planes with fewer seats and no stopovers.

“They’re working on a Part 135, which is a scheduled charter service, which means our jet will not have 50 seats, it will have 30,” Heanue said. “But, when they get that, then hopefully, we’ll be back to dedicated airplanes leaving PIB going direct to Houston and back and we won’t have a Meridian share.”

Heanue said that new agreement could be finalized with the next three months.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman facing 3 counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery; bond set
Ronald Buckley
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
Byron Windham, 28, of Laurel
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
Johnnie Bennett, 50, was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

Latest News

"Christmas in the Park" will run from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
Collins’ annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ begins Thanksgiving night
Buyers expected to pay between $5-$8 a foot based off species.
Christmas tree prices expected to be higher than normal this year
Christmas tree prices expected to be higher than normal this year
Christmas tree prices rising
A ribbon is cut Saturday to officially open the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum in...
Grand opening held for Mount Olive’s Reynolds museum