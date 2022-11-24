Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.

MHP says the crash happened on Highway 49 between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E around 2:30 p.m. A 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Fore, left the roadway as it was traveling north and overturned.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

