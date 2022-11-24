Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.

MHP says the crash happened on Highway 49 between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E around 2:30 p.m. A 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Fore, left the roadway as it was traveling north and overturned.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman facing 3 counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery; bond set
Byron Windham, 26, of Laurel
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County
Jones County Deputy Joey Davis has been released from the hospital and is back home with his...
Jones Co. deputy shot in line of duty is home for Thanksgiving dinner

Latest News

Donations received through Drop and Shop will be distributed to those patients who have...
More than 215 cozy items donated during ‘Spirit of Women Drop and Shop’
The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck...
Wreck on US 49, Forrest County leaves car in flames
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Give Thanks
‘I AM THANKFUL!!!!!!!” says Sheriff Berlin, reflecting on deputy’s close call