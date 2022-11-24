Former JSU star linebacker becomes record-holder for Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One former Jackson State star outside linebacker will be extra grateful this Thanksgiving.

After being elevated to the Detroit Lions’ active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, James “The Problem” Houston IV made an immediate impact for the Lions on his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Houston recorded two sacks against the Bills, making him the only player in Lions’ history to record a multi-sack game in their first career NFL game.

The rookie said watch me do it again! #BUFvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/TIw9hqDPr4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2022

The former JSU Tiger was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round (217th overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his career at Jackson State, Houston recorded 16.5 sacks, 70 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 2 defensive touchdowns along with winning the 2021 SWAC Championship last season.

