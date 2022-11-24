Win Stuff
Dawson Cutoff opened Wednesday morning in Petal

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $1.5 million sewer project wrapped up in Petal, with Dawson Cutoff reopening to through traffic Wednesday morning.

Ward 4 Petal Alderman Craig Strickland cautioned followers on his Facebook page to watch their speedometers if traveling on the short connector between South Main Street and Carterville Road.

“Although there are only (four) houses on this street, there are small children in one of the houses” Strickland posted. “Please keep your speed below 35 miles per hour on Dawson Cutoff for the safety of those residents.”

Dawson Cutoff was closed in August as the city began to replace sewer pipes and upgrade lift stations.

The City of Petal invested more than $1 million in the project, with Mississippi providing $522,000.

While the cutoff has been regraded and reopened, it has not yet been repaved.

Administrators have said that putting a new surface on the cutoff may not happen for 18 months to two years.

