Collins’ annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ begins Thanksgiving night

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual display of holiday lights in the city of Collins is opening Thanksgiving night.

“Christmas in the Park” will be held at Robertson Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from 5 p..m. to 9 p.m., from Nov. 24-31.

“Christmas in the Park” is a drive-thru exhibit and it’s free.

But, donations are accepted at the park exit, if so inclidned

“We have a Ferris Wheel that is new this year and we also have a new church that is being built by our Vo-Tech center and we’re real happy for that,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

“Every year, we print a quality program that we hand out, so people will know what we’re doing at the park and those have made donations and all will be listed.”

This will be the 19th year for “Christmas in the Park.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.