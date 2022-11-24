Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Collins’ annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ begins Thanksgiving night

"Christmas in the Park" will run from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
"Christmas in the Park" will run from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual display of holiday lights in the city of Collins is opening Thanksgiving night.

“Christmas in the Park” will be held at Robertson Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from 5 p..m. to 9 p.m., from Nov. 24-31.

“Christmas in the Park” is a drive-thru exhibit and it’s free.

But, donations are accepted at the park exit, if so inclidned

“We have a Ferris Wheel that is new this year and we also have a new church that is being built by our Vo-Tech center and we’re real happy for that,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

“Every year, we print a quality program that we hand out, so people will know what we’re doing at the park and those have made donations and all will be listed.”

This will be the 19th year for “Christmas in the Park.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman facing 3 counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery; bond set
Ronald Buckley
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
Johnnie Bennett, 50, was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
-
Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack
The Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Adrian...
Hattiesburg man arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault

Latest News

Buyers expected to pay between $5-$8 a foot based off species.
Christmas tree prices expected to be higher than normal this year
Christmas tree prices expected to be higher than normal this year
Christmas tree prices rising
A ribbon is cut Saturday to officially open the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum in...
Grand opening held for Mount Olive’s Reynolds museum
Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season
Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season