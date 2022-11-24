Win Stuff
Businesses prepare for Black Friday, authorities share tips on staying safe

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s that wonderful time of the year for most people: Black Friday.

But for small businesses it’s all about “Shop Small Saturday”.

“We usually have a line out the door in the morning whenever we open, and they want to get in line for our Lululemon, Gym Sharks and our brand new things with still tags on them,” said Andrea Jenkins.

Owners like Andrea Jenkins says small businesses matter because of the relationship with the community.

“Our customer service is much more of a friendly and unique experience, and we have more interesting items that you will not find in target or a big box retailer like polish pottery and handcraft specialty items and from other small businesses,” said Jenkins. “We do support your community. We are here for you, and we need you to be here for us. We are unique, different and we’re just trying to be a part of that community that’s a little more special than a big box store. It’s something you can’t just find anywhere.”

“Sometimes we get brand new in, but our customers sell to us, and we then turn around and sell it back. But our system is a little bit different from thrift stores because we pay customers on the spot, and we offer them cash,” said Lauren Forrester.

It is also a time for shoppers to pay extra attention to their surroundings when shopping, making sure they don’t become the victim of theft.

“Please, once you put those packages in there, lock your vehicle,” said Maj. Marty Griffin. “A burglary is a crime of opportunity. If they see a package, a cell phone, a purse or something lying in the vehicle, it’s very easy for them to just open the door and take what’s yours.”

“I would encourage everyone to have someone with them when they’re shopping at night. It’s harder to see and they may see something you don’t. And someone that may want to approach another person in the parking lot more than likely will not because there is more than one person there.”

“Be aware and be prepared. Small things matter.”

These simple tips can go a long way.

