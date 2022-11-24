After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny.

Garth worked at United Furniture as a truck driver, according to the sheriff’s department. The company laid off all its employees Monday evening.

Deputies made the arrest on McCallister Road, which is not far from the United Furniture facility on Highway 278.

That’s where deputies found the truck and Garth who was driving the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies found furniture in a nearby parking lot, also. The company reclaimed the furniture and truck.

