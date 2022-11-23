Win Stuff
Wednesday will be bright & sunny, but Thanksgiving still looks rainy.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/22
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs topping out into the low 70s.

It looks like the first half of Thanksgiving will be dry, but showers will move into the area during the late afternoon & evening hours. We’re still a few days out, so be sure to keep checking in! Highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers will hang around for your Black Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be rainy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

