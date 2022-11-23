Win Stuff
Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.

The red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones...
The red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV.

According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for this theft is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

