Robert Henry named nation’s top junior college player

ORLANDO, Fla. (WDAM) - Jones College running back Robert Henry has won the 2022 Walter Jones Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top junior college player in NJCAA Division I football.

It’s the inaugural season of the award, founded by JUCO Weekly and named after former Holmes Community College offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Fame Member Walter Jones.

Jones played his entire pro career with the Seattle Seahawks where he was a seven-time All-Pro selection and NFL 2000s All-Decade Team honoree. He started in all 180 games in Seattle and gave up only 23 sacks in more than 5,500 passes with him on the field.

A panel of media representatives from multiple regions across the country were selected to determine the three finalists and the Walter Jones Trophy recipient. The three award finalists were Jones’ Henry, Iowa Western defensive end Jackson Filer and Hutchinson quarterback Dylan Laible.

Henry was announced as the winner and presented the inaugural trophy Monday night by Jones and the Orlando Touchdown Club at historic Dubsdread ballroom.

Henry is the nation’s leading rusher in Division I by over 300 yards. He finished with 1,302 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns, both ranking second in single-season school history.

He had a career-high 219 rushing yards and three touchdowns versus East Mississippi and career-high four rushing scores and 190 yards against Itawamba. The Lumberton product was a two-time MACCC Player of the Week this season and the NJCAA Player of the Week (9/13).

Jones finished the season 8-2 and was ranked as high as No. 4 thanks to an 8-0 start.

