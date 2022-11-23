Win Stuff
‘Prancer Path’ open for viewers until Jan. 2

Laurel is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday evening was opening night for “Prancer Path,” a fundraiser by the United Way of the Pine Belt, where businesses buy a tree and decorate it for visitors to see.

The proceeds from the tree sales go to different organizations throughout the Pine Belt that partner with United Way.

“After I got through decorating my tree, I walked through to see the others and realized how much work was really involved,” said Ken Kitchens, visiting the path. “It was very exciting to be a part of that.”

The path will be open until Jan. 2 with live music on select nights.

More information can be found on the United Way of the Pine Belt Facebook page.

